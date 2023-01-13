 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Needlepoint: Dixon sews up Sherrard in slim triumph 58-50

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Dixon passed in a 58-50 victory at Sherrard's expense in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 13.

Dixon opened with a 12-9 advantage over Sherrard through the first quarter.

The Dukes & Duchesses' shooting darted in front for a 29-20 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Dixon jumped to a 47-37 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Dukes & Duchesses chalked up this decision in spite of the Tigers' spirited final-quarter performance.

In recent action on January 6, Sherrard faced off against Erie-Prophetstown and Dixon took on Geneseo on January 3 at Geneseo High School. For results, click here.

