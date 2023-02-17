Central DeWitt showed its poise to outlast a game Clinton squad for a 67-59 victory at Clinton High on Feb. 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The last time Central DeWitt and Clinton played in a 61-53 game on Feb. 11, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Clinton faced off against Eldridge North Scott . Click here for a recap. Central DeWitt took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on Feb. 10 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.

