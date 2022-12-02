Nerve-racking affair ends with Davenport Assumption on top of Dubuque Wahlert 56-49

Davenport Assumption derailed Dubuque Wahlert's hopes after a 56-49 verdict for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 2.
The last time Davenport Assumption and Dubuque Wahlert played in a 58-47 game on March 1, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
