 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nerve-racking affair ends with Eldridge North Scott on top of Bettendorf 45-42
0 comments

Nerve-racking affair ends with Eldridge North Scott on top of Bettendorf 45-42

{{featured_button_text}}

With little to no wiggle room, Eldridge North Scott nosed past Bettendorf 45-42 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 10.

Eldridge North Scott jumped in front of Bettendorf 12-10 to begin the second quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, Bettendorf controlled the pace, taking a 34-27 lead into intermission.

The Bulldogs enjoyed a 39-32 lead over the Lancers to start the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped Eldridge North Scott, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 13-3 fourth quarter, too.

In recent action on November 30, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Epworth Western Dubuque and Bettendorf took on Marion Linn-Mar on December 4 at Bettendorf High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods announces return to golf 10 months after auto accident

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News