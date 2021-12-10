Nerve-racking affair ends with Eldridge North Scott on top of Bettendorf 45-42

With little to no wiggle room, Eldridge North Scott nosed past Bettendorf 45-42 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 10.
Eldridge North Scott jumped in front of Bettendorf 12-10 to begin the second quarter.
Through the early stages of the affair, Bettendorf controlled the pace, taking a 34-27 lead into intermission.
The Bulldogs enjoyed a 39-32 lead over the Lancers to start the fourth quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped Eldridge North Scott, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 13-3 fourth quarter, too.
In recent action on November 30, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Epworth Western Dubuque and Bettendorf took on Marion Linn-Mar on December 4 at Bettendorf High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.