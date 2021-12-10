Nerve-racking affair ends with Eldridge North Scott on top of Bettendorf 45-42

With little to no wiggle room, Eldridge North Scott nosed past Bettendorf 45-42 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 10.

Eldridge North Scott jumped in front of Bettendorf 12-10 to begin the second quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, Bettendorf controlled the pace, taking a 34-27 lead into intermission.

The Bulldogs enjoyed a 39-32 lead over the Lancers to start the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped Eldridge North Scott, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 13-3 fourth quarter, too.

