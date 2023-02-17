Eldridge North Scott could finally catch its breath after a close call against Davenport North in a 69-61 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The last time Davenport North and Eldridge North Scott played in a 64-55 game on Feb. 15, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Clinton. Davenport North took on Davenport Central on Feb. 10 at Davenport North High School.

