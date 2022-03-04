Nerve-racking affair ends with Metamora on top of Rock Island 68-64

Metamora topped Rock Island 68-64 in a tough tilt in Illinois boys basketball action on March 4.

Metamora opened with a 15-7 advantage over Rock Island through the first quarter.

Metamora's offense moved to a 33-22 lead over Rock Island at halftime.

Metamora's position showed as it carried a 48-40 lead into the fourth quarter.

Rock Island turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but Metamora put the game on ice.

