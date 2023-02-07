Monticello recorded a big victory over Camanche 65-23 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The last time Monticello and Camanche played in a 53-40 game on February 8, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 31, Camanche faced off against Goose Lake Northeast. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.