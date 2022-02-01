No pain, no gain; Bettendorf overcomes Clinton 60-48

No quarter was granted as Bettendorf blunted Clinton's plans 60-48 on February 1 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 25, Clinton faced off against Davenport Central and Bettendorf took on Eldridge North Scott on January 25 at Bettendorf High School. For a full recap, click here.
