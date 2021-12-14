No pain, no gain; Davenport Assumption overcomes Muscatine 65-54

Davenport Assumption put together a victorious gameplan to stop Muscatine 65-54 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Davenport Assumption made the first move by forging a 17-12 margin over Muscatine after the first quarter.
The Knights' offense pulled ahead to a 36-20 lead over the Muskies at the intermission.
The third quarter gave the Knights a 48-39 lead over the Muskies.
In recent action on December 7, Muscatine faced off against Clinton and Davenport Assumption took on Davenport West on December 7 at Davenport West High School. For a full recap, click here.
