No quarter given: Port Byron Riverdale puts down Orion 81-60

Port Byron Riverdale controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 81-60 victory over Orion during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Port Byron Riverdale made the first move by forging a 23-14 margin over Orion after the first quarter.

Port Byron Riverdale's offense pulled ahead to a 49-26 lead over Orion at the intermission.

Port Byron Riverdale's supremacy showed as it carried a 76-46 lead into the fourth quarter.

