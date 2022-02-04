 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No quarter given: Port Byron Riverdale puts down Orion 81-60

  • 0

Port Byron Riverdale controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 81-60 victory over Orion during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Port Byron Riverdale made the first move by forging a 23-14 margin over Orion after the first quarter.

Port Byron Riverdale's offense pulled ahead to a 49-26 lead over Orion at the intermission.

Port Byron Riverdale's supremacy showed as it carried a 76-46 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on January 28 , Port Byron Riverdale squared up on Morrison in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Super Bowl facts you should know ahead of the big game

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News