 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No quit here; Springville fights back to beat Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 70-48
0 comments

No quit here; Springville fights back to beat Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 70-48

{{featured_button_text}}

Springville rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 70-48 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Recently on December 6 , Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep squared up on Troy Mills North Linn in a basketball game . For more, click here.

Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep authored a promising start, taking advantage of Springville 12-10 at the end of the first quarter.

Springville's offense jumped to a 35-21 lead over Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep at the half.

The Orioles' force showed as they carried a 56-30 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian team reveals outfit for Winter Olympics

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News