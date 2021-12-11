No quit here; Springville fights back to beat Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 70-48

Springville rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 70-48 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep authored a promising start, taking advantage of Springville 12-10 at the end of the first quarter.
Springville's offense jumped to a 35-21 lead over Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep at the half.
The Orioles' force showed as they carried a 56-30 lead into the fourth quarter.
