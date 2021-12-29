Normal Calvary Christian takes victory lap over Annawan 65-38

Normal Calvary Christian showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Annawan 65-38 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Knights opened with a 20-5 advantage over the Braves through the first quarter.

Normal Calvary Christian's shooting stormed to a 39-14 lead over Annawan at the intermission.

The Knights' control showed as they carried a 49-30 lead into the fourth quarter.

