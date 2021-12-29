 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Normal Calvary Christian takes victory lap over Annawan 65-38
0 Comments

Normal Calvary Christian takes victory lap over Annawan 65-38

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Normal Calvary Christian showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Annawan 65-38 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Knights opened with a 20-5 advantage over the Braves through the first quarter.

Normal Calvary Christian's shooting stormed to a 39-14 lead over Annawan at the intermission.

The Knights' control showed as they carried a 49-30 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The NFL sent Tom Brady a message after his tablet-tossing meltdown

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News