Normal outlasts Moline 60-47

No quarter was granted as Normal blunted Moline's plans 60-47 at Normal Community High on February 12 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Maroons authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Ironmen 16-11 at the end of the first quarter.

The Maroons came from behind to grab the advantage 23-19 at half over the Ironmen.

