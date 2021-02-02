North boys' defense clamps down in win over Muscatine

Rolling into Davenport with four straight wins and five victories in its last six outings, the Muscatine boys' basketball team started fast and finished strong Tuesday night at North High School.
In between, though, the Wildcats' defense flustered the Muskies' shooters, enabling North to settle down offensively and put together a series of strong runs to pull away to a 41-28 Mississippi Athletic Conference home-court victory.
The most decisive of those runs was a 14-1 close to the third quarter that enabled North (7-5, 6-5 MAC) to turn what was a three-point lead into a 31-15 advantage going into the fourth period.
"We were able to open things up a bit in the third, and we were able to string some stops together," said North coach Marc Polite. "Credit to our kids, they were able to kind of confuse Muscatine a bit. We had them disoriented and not in their rhythm."
The Muskies (7-7, 6-5 MAC) tried to mount a final counteroffensive, closing the gap to 33-22 early in the fourth on a Braden Hufford 3-pointer and a steal and bucket from Dante Lee. However, the Wildcats answered with a run of eight straight points that enabled them to take control.
"We weren't aggressive on offense, and we quit looking to shoot; we were passing a lot instead of shooting," said Muscatine coach John Windham, whose club was missing one of its top scorers in 6-foot-6 senior forward Josh Dieckman, sidelined after injuring his wrist in last Friday's 56-52 home win over Davenport Assumption.
"The first half, we were able to weather the storm with two of our starters (Reed Ulses and Noah Yahn) on the bench for a quarter and a half (due to foul trouble). Our defense helped us stay in the game, but you can't score if you don't shoot."
The Muskies shot well at the outset of Tuesday's game, with Hufford scoring five of his 11 points during an opening 3-for-3 spurt that staked Muscatine to a 7-2 lead.
However, the Wildcats gradually clamped down defensively, pulling within 7-6 going into the second period, then taking their first lead on a K.J. Lamonte bucket. With senior guard Quincy Wiseman scoring five points late in the second, including a 3-pointer with 1:42 on the clock, the ’Cats finished with a 9-2 run to go up 17-11 at intermission.
"At the beginning of the year, we weren't playing our best basketball; we hadn't had a lot of time together," said Wiseman, who finished with a game-high 13 points. "We're starting to turn the corner and put a full game together. We've been playing good at both ends, and that helps a lot."
Muscatine tried to kick-start its offense when Waker Cler drained a 3-ball to open the second half and bring his club within 17-14. After that, the Wildcat duo of Wiseman and fellow senior guard Jayden Houston took over, combining to score eight third-period points to ignite North's decisive 14-1 run.
"Me and 'Q' talk to each other on the court all the time; we both play hard and ask where each other's going to be at," said Houston, who shined both offensively (10 points on 5-of-9 shooting) and defensively (a game-high five steals).
"All of us have worked hard every day in practice and every game day, and it's starting to show. We're picking it up and doing the things we need to do to win, and not just win close games, but win comfortably."
While Houston and Wiseman propelled the Wildcats, aided by six points and four steals from Mehki Jacobs and five Cade Guinn rebounds, Muscatine got nearly all of its output from Hufford, Cler (eight points) and Lee (six points, five rebounds, three steals).
"This is surprising, especially with as well as we've been shooting lately," Windham said of his club's 11-of-33 shooting effort, particularly a 3-of-17 cold snap in the middle periods.