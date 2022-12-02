North Liberty Liberty records thin win against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 56-53

North Liberty surfed the tension to ride to a 56-53 win over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in Iowa boys basketball on December 2.
The last time Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and North Liberty played in a 46-40 game on December 2, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
