Not for the faint of heart: Calamus-Wheatland topples Lisbon 74-65

The cardiac kids of Calamus-Wheatland unleashed every advantage to outlast Lisbon 74-65 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Lisbon and Calamus-Wheatland faced off on January 18, 2022 at Lisbon High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 20, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against Stanwood North Cedar and Lisbon took on Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep on January 13 at Lisbon High School. For more, click here.
