Not for the faint of heart: Wilton topples West Liberty 61-56

Wilton weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 61-56 victory against West Liberty on January 31 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

The last time Wilton and West Liberty played in a 71-48 game on February 8, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 20, Wilton faced off against Tipton . Click here for a recap. West Liberty took on Tipton on January 17 at Tipton High School. For results, click here.

