 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oneida ROWVA mows down Bushnell-Prairie City 62-40
0 comments

Oneida ROWVA mows down Bushnell-Prairie City 62-40

{{featured_button_text}}

Oneida ROWVA offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Bushnell-Prairie City with an all-around effort during this 62-40 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 18.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Urban Meyer is out as head couch of the Jacksonville Jaguars

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News