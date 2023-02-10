Oneida ROWVA delivered all the smoke to disorient Galva and flew away with a 71-32 win in Illinois boys basketball on February 10.

In recent action on January 27, Galva faced off against Abingdon-Avon. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.