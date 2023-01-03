Orion barely beats Sherrard 51-46

Orion topped Sherrard 51-46 in a tough tilt in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 3.
In recent action on December 30, Orion faced off against Lena-Winslow and Sherrard took on LaSalle-Peru on December 27 at LaSalle-Peru High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.