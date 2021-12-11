Orion drums Galva in sound fashion 59-33

Orion showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Galva 59-33 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The Chargers made the first move by forging a 20-7 margin over the Wildcats after the first quarter.

Orion's offense took charge to a 40-21 lead over Galva at the half.

The Chargers' force showed as they carried a 53-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.