Orion drums Galva in sound fashion 59-33

Orion showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Galva 59-33 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The Chargers made the first move by forging a 20-7 margin over the Wildcats after the first quarter.
Orion's offense took charge to a 40-21 lead over Galva at the half.
The Chargers' force showed as they carried a 53-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 2, Orion faced off against Monmouth United and Galva took on Cuba North Fulton Coop on December 3 at Galva High School. For more, click here.
