Orion rains down on Erie E/P 51-37

Orion collected a solid win over Erie E/P in a 51-37 verdict in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Orion drew first blood by forging an 18-11 margin over Erie E/P after the first quarter.

The Chargers opened a towering 37-21 gap over the Panthers at the half.

Orion jumped to a 46-25 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Chargers maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 12-5 in the fourth quarter.

