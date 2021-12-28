Over and out: Bloomington Central Catholic punches through Annawan 70-32

Bloomington Central Catholic's river of points eventually washed away Annawan in a 70-32 offensive cavalcade for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 28.
The first quarter gave Bloomington Central Catholic a 26-12 lead over Annawan.
The Saints fought to a 40-25 intermission margin at the Braves' expense.
Bloomington Central Catholic and Annawan were engaged in a monstrous affair at 60-32 as the fourth quarter started.
Lede AI Sports Desk
