Over and out: Bloomington Central Catholic punches through Annawan 70-32
Over and out: Bloomington Central Catholic punches through Annawan 70-32

Bloomington Central Catholic's river of points eventually washed away Annawan in a 70-32 offensive cavalcade for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 28.

The first quarter gave Bloomington Central Catholic a 26-12 lead over Annawan.

The Saints fought to a 40-25 intermission margin at the Braves' expense.

Bloomington Central Catholic and Annawan were engaged in a monstrous affair at 60-32 as the fourth quarter started.

