Over and out: Camanche punches through Iowa City Regina 56-35
Camanche's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Iowa City Regina during a 56-35 blowout in Iowa boys basketball on December 10.

Camanche's shooting moved to a 28-14 lead over Iowa City Regina at the intermission.

In recent action on December 3, Camanche faced off against Cascade and Iowa City Regina took on Wilton on December 3 at Wilton High School. For a full recap, click here.

