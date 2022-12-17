Over and out: Davenport Central punches through Rock Island Alleman 65-20

Davenport Central turned in a thorough domination of Rock Island Alleman 65-20 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 9, Davenport Central faced off against Davenport West and Rock Island Alleman took on Geneseo on December 9 at Rock Island Alleman High School. For a full recap, click here.
