Overtime is just fine for Davenport North in win over Bettendorf 59-56

Bonus basketball saw Davenport North use the overtime to top Bettendorf 59-56 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The Wildcats made the first move by forging a 14-5 margin over the Bulldogs after the first quarter.

Bettendorf proved it would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 23-22 advantage over Davenport North at the half.

Conditioning showed as the Wildcats outscored the Bulldogs 37-33 in the final period.

