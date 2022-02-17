Overtime is just fine for Davenport North in win over Bettendorf 59-56

Bonus basketball saw Davenport North use the overtime to top Bettendorf 59-56 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 12, Davenport North faced off against Clinton and Bettendorf took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on February 11 at Bettendorf High School. For more, click here.
The Wildcats made the first move by forging a 14-5 margin over the Bulldogs after the first quarter.
Bettendorf proved it would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 23-22 advantage over Davenport North at the half.
Conditioning showed as the Wildcats outscored the Bulldogs 37-33 in the final period.
