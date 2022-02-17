 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Overtime is just fine for Davenport North in win over Bettendorf 59-56

  • 0

Bonus basketball saw Davenport North use the overtime to top Bettendorf 59-56 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on February 12, Davenport North faced off against Clinton and Bettendorf took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on February 11 at Bettendorf High School. For more, click here.

The Wildcats made the first move by forging a 14-5 margin over the Bulldogs after the first quarter.

Bettendorf proved it would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 23-22 advantage over Davenport North at the half.

Conditioning showed as the Wildcats outscored the Bulldogs 37-33 in the final period.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

DeMar DeRozan sets new NBA record

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News