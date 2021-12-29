 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Peoria knocks off Rock Island 57-49
0 Comments

Peoria knocks off Rock Island 57-49

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Peoria found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Rock Island 57-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29.

Recently on December 18 , Rock Island squared up on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a basketball game . For more, click here.

Peoria darted in front of Rock Island 11-10 to begin the second quarter.

Peoria's offense darted to a 22-21 lead over Rock Island at halftime.

The Rocks came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over the Lions 39-37.

Peoria's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 20-10 points differential.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The NFL sent Tom Brady a message after his tablet-tossing meltdown

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News