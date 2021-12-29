Peoria knocks off Rock Island 57-49

Peoria found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Rock Island 57-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29.
Peoria darted in front of Rock Island 11-10 to begin the second quarter.
Peoria's offense darted to a 22-21 lead over Rock Island at halftime.
The Rocks came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over the Lions 39-37.
Peoria's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 20-10 points differential.
