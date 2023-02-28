Peoria Richwoods lit up the scoreboard on Feb. 28 to propel past Rock Island for a 73-52 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup

In recent action on Feb. 22, Rock Island faced off against Galesburg. For results, click here.

