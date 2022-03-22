PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Wilton's Kirkman driven by competition

WILTON — Whether playing for Wilton High School or sitting around playing euchre with friends, competition brings out the best in Caden Kirkman.

“I just don’t like to lose,” Kirkman said of his outlook on games, whether for the Beavers or card games hosted by his friend and teammate, Nolan Townsend. “I’m pretty quiet otherwise, but when it comes to competing, especially with basketball, I just become louder, confident and more in my comfort zone, just because I love it so much, and that opens me up.”

A junior at Wilton, Kirkman is already among the school leaders in career rebounds and blocks and is steadily rising the ranks in many other categories after turning in a third-team all-state (Class 2A) performance as a sophomore and finishing this season with averages of 20.8 points per game, which ranked just outside the top 10 in 2A.

“Really, (Caden) has had to come in and be the guy since his freshman year,” head coach Erik Grunder said. “We weren’t that good when he came in. We scrambled. We won five games the year before when he was an eighth-grader, and then he came in, and being a solid player already and really athletic at 6-foot-8, a lot was asked of him.

“Each year, I’ve asked more and more of him. … As a freshman, be a scorer and rebound. Sophomore year, I asked him to be more of a leader along with our seniors. I needed him to not only be a guy who scores and rebounds but can make everyone around him better. And each year I’ve asked more of him, he’s continued to step to that.”

The Beavers went 4-18 Kirkman's freshman season while he averaged over 14 points and 10 rebounds a game. Wilton's record improved to 11-12 in 2020-21, as Kirkman's numbers increased to 18.6 points and 11 boards a contest.

However, the Muscatine Journal's Player of the Year's offensive production is just the tip of the iceberg as far as what he brings to the Beavers, who finished the season 17-6.

He finished with an equal number of blocks and assists for the season (89). The blocks number was the best in 2A for the 2021-22 season and behind only Daniel Tobiloba of Grand View Christian among all classes. Tobiloba swatted 119 shots for the 1A runner-up Thunder.

Among the top 20 scorers in 2A, the Wilton big man’s assist rate ranked in the top five. Of that group, he’s the only player listed at over 6-foot-4.

“My teammates are a huge part of it,” Kirkman said. “I get shots, but I always know they'll always be there if I get double-teamed or something. Whatever I can do to get us open shots.”

His all-around game is ideally suited for the everyone-does-everything system coach Grunder has in place at Wilton.

“Again, the idea this season was making everyone else better,” Grunder said. “And his assist numbers exploded. Part of that was that we had guys ready to knock down shots. The other part was his willingness to give up the ball when it was the best play to make.”

While Kirkman emerged last season, he took on a more prominent role within the hierarchy of the team this season — on and off the court — as the now upperclassman became more of a leader on a team that routinely started two other juniors alongside him in Aidan Walker and Clayton Guyer to go with sophomore Landyn Putman and senior Jackson Hull.

“Leadership comes in many forms, and Caden does tend to be a bit quieter and reserved away from the court and field,” said Ryan Hetzler, Wilton head football coach and activities director, “but can flip the switch and is one of the fiercest competitors I've had the pleasure to coach.

"He is a very humble young man, so I believe many people will see him as quiet and reserved away from the competition. That humbleness is why he has the relationship he does with teammates, peers, teachers, and coaches. He has garnered respect from all of those around him, which makes him the leader.”

Though Kirkman led the Beavers in almost all major individual categories, his evolution as a player and teammate made Wilton into a dangerous team this season.

“I love the team aspect of basketball,” Kirkman said. “The team just feels like family. We’ve bonded a lot over the years, and our coaches always know when to coach and when to be a friend. They had a good split between those two aspects. It’s just fun to hang out with my friends and play.

“All the sports teams here support each other. We even do stuff together. The basketball and wrestling teams did a ‘Battle Tested’ competition between us, which I thought was a lot of fun.”

Besides Kirkman, two other teammates averaged double-digit points. Four Beavers turned in over one steal a game, and all five regular starters grabbed over two rebounds a contest.

Despite everything he and his team accomplished, for a while it seemed as if there was a chance Kirkman's season would be over before it started. The junior had to work back from a concussion suffered toward the end of September that forced him to miss the remainder of the football season.

“That was rough,” the junior said. “It scared me a lot. I didn’t know when I’d be able to play again after that.”

“Caden's comeback in basketball after his injury in football surprised no one who has spent time with him,” Hetzler said. “He's an extremely determined young man who doesn't let much get in his way. Basketball is Caden's top priority as an athlete, but he is committed to every sport, coach and teammate he works with.

"Caden will without a doubt leave a great legacy at Wilton High School, but the most exciting is yet to come for him. He plans to continue his basketball career at the collegiate level which I have no doubt he will find success in.

"More importantly than athletics though, Caden will be a successful person in whatever he chooses to do because of his attitude, work ethic, and leadership. The community of Wilton is enjoying this young man's great successes and can't wait to see what the future holds for Caden Kirkman."

Though he’s gotten the attention of college recruiters — and for good reason — Kirkman is planning on waiting until sometime next winter to decide on a commitment. He does, however, plan on playing basketball at the next level.

Kirkman has more pressing basketball issues on his mind for the time being, though.

“Wilton’s never made it to state (for boys basketball), so it would be cool to get us there,” he said. “We have a lot of good players here and coming up, so we want to get to that next level. If we could do that, I think it would make a huge difference for the program.”

Before he gets another crack at leading the Beavers to state, though, he’ll not only compete for Wilton in track and field as well as baseball but contend with his buddies sitting around the card table at the Townsends.

“(The euchre games) get about as competitive as when we play basketball, honestly,” said Kirkman, who has over 1,200 career points at Wilton. “There’s a lot of yelling that goes on. It can get bad sometimes.”

