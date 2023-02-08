Polo walked the high-wire before edging Fulton 38-36 in Illinois boys basketball action on February 8.

The last time Fulton and Polo played in a 80-25 game on February 9, 2022. Click here for a recap.

Recently on February 2, Fulton squared off with Lanark Eastland in a basketball game. For more, click here.

