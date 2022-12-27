 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Port Byron Riverdale ekes out victory against Fulton 54-51

  • 0

Port Byron Riverdale walked the high-wire before edging Fulton 54-51 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The last time Port Byron Riverdale and Fulton played in a 64-54 game on January 22, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 17, Fulton faced off against Augusta Southeastern and Port Byron Riverdale took on Mendota on December 21 at Mendota High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Moline dances past Quincy 56-44

Moline put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Quincy in a 56-44 decision on December 16 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Watch Now: Related Video

College football bowl picks: FrontPageBets’ Mike Szvetitz predicts the winners of the College Football Playoff semifinals, New Year’s Six games

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News