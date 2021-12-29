 Skip to main content
Port Byron Riverdale overpowers Beecher in thorough beating 75-51
Port Byron Riverdale overpowers Beecher in thorough beating 75-51

Port Byron Riverdale's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Beecher 75-51 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Rams' shooting moved to a 42-32 lead over the Bobcats at the half.

