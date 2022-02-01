Port Byron Riverdale overpowers Sherrard in thorough beating 77-42

Port Byron Riverdale showered the scoreboard with points to drown Sherrard 77-42 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 1.

The Rams opened with a 19-13 advantage over the Tigers through the first quarter.

The Rams registered a 37-26 advantage at half over the Tigers.

The Rams enjoyed a gross margin over the Tigers with a 57-37 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

