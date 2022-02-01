 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Port Byron Riverdale overpowers Sherrard in thorough beating 77-42
Port Byron Riverdale overpowers Sherrard in thorough beating 77-42

Port Byron Riverdale showered the scoreboard with points to drown Sherrard 77-42 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 1.

The Rams opened with a 19-13 advantage over the Tigers through the first quarter.

The Rams registered a 37-26 advantage at half over the Tigers.

The Rams enjoyed a gross margin over the Tigers with a 57-37 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

In recent action on January 21, Sherrard faced off against Monmouth-Roseville and Port Byron Riverdale took on Taylor Ridge Rockridge on January 25 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

