Port Byron Riverdale overpowers Sherrard in thorough beating 77-42

Port Byron Riverdale showered the scoreboard with points to drown Sherrard 77-42 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 1.
The Rams opened with a 19-13 advantage over the Tigers through the first quarter.
The Rams registered a 37-26 advantage at half over the Tigers.
The Rams enjoyed a gross margin over the Tigers with a 57-37 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 21, Sherrard faced off against Monmouth-Roseville and Port Byron Riverdale took on Taylor Ridge Rockridge on January 25 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.