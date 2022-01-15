 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Port Byron Riverdale overwhelms Rock Island Alleman 97-29
0 Comments

Port Byron Riverdale overwhelms Rock Island Alleman 97-29

  • 0

Port Byron Riverdale dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 97-29 victory over Rock Island Alleman in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 15.

The Rams made the first move by forging a 37-10 margin over the Pioneers after the first quarter.

The Rams fought to a 61-13 halftime margin at the Pioneers' expense.

Port Byron Riverdale pulled ahead over Rock Island Alleman when the fourth quarter began 91-20.

In recent action on January 7, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Galesburg and Port Byron Riverdale took on Orion on January 7 at Orion High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News