Port Byron Riverdale overwhelms Rock Island Alleman 97-29

Port Byron Riverdale dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 97-29 victory over Rock Island Alleman in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 15.
The Rams made the first move by forging a 37-10 margin over the Pioneers after the first quarter.
The Rams fought to a 61-13 halftime margin at the Pioneers' expense.
Port Byron Riverdale pulled ahead over Rock Island Alleman when the fourth quarter began 91-20.
In recent action on January 7, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Galesburg and Port Byron Riverdale took on Orion on January 7 at Orion High School. For a full recap, click here.
