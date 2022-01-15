Port Byron Riverdale overwhelms Rock Island Alleman 97-29

Port Byron Riverdale dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 97-29 victory over Rock Island Alleman in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 15.

The Rams made the first move by forging a 37-10 margin over the Pioneers after the first quarter.

The Rams fought to a 61-13 halftime margin at the Pioneers' expense.

Port Byron Riverdale pulled ahead over Rock Island Alleman when the fourth quarter began 91-20.

