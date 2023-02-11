Mighty close, mighty fine, Port Byron Riverdale wore a victory shine after clipping Momence 62-53 in Illinois boys basketball on February 11.
Recently on January 28, Port Byron Riverdale squared off with Camanche in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.