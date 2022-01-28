Port Byron Riverdale pulls python act on Morrison 67-35

Port Byron Riverdale dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 67-35 victory over Morrison in Illinois boys basketball action on January 28.
The Rams' offense pulled ahead to a 37-15 lead over the Mustangs at the intermission.
Recently on January 22 , Port Byron Riverdale squared up on Fulton in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.