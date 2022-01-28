Port Byron Riverdale pulls python act on Morrison 67-35

Port Byron Riverdale dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 67-35 victory over Morrison in Illinois boys basketball action on January 28.

The Rams' offense pulled ahead to a 37-15 lead over the Mustangs at the intermission.

