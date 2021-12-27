Port Byron Riverdale rides the rough off Aledo Mercer County 62-44

Port Byron Riverdale notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Aledo Mercer County 62-44 in Illinois boys basketball on December 27.
In recent action on December 13, Port Byron Riverdale faced off against Kewanee and Aledo Mercer County took on Taylor Ridge Rockridge on December 17 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School. For more, click here.
