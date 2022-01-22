Port Byron Riverdale rides the rough off Fulton 64-54

Saddled up and ready to go, Port Byron Riverdale spurred past Fulton 64-54 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 22.

Port Byron Riverdale broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 50-38 lead over Fulton.

