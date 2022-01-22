 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Port Byron Riverdale rides the rough off Fulton 64-54
Port Byron Riverdale rides the rough off Fulton 64-54

Saddled up and ready to go, Port Byron Riverdale spurred past Fulton 64-54 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 22.

Port Byron Riverdale broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 50-38 lead over Fulton.

Port Byron Riverdale fended off Fulton's last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.

In recent action on January 17, Port Byron Riverdale faced off against Moline and Fulton took on Milledgeville on January 17 at Milledgeville High School. Click here for a recap

