Port Byron Riverdale rides to cruise control win over Orion 69-32

Port Byron Riverdale didn't tinker around with Orion. A 69-32 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 30, Orion faced off against Amboy and Port Byron Riverdale took on Fulton on December 30 at Port Byron Riverdale High School. For more, click here.
Port Byron Riverdale opened a whopping 35-17 gap over Orion at halftime.
The Rams enjoyed a gross margin over the Chargers with a 49-22 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
