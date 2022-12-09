Port Byron Riverdale secures a win over Morrison 78-60

Port Byron Riverdale tipped and eventually toppled Morrison 78-60 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 9.
Last season, Port Byron Riverdale and Morrison faced off on January 28, 2022 at Port Byron Riverdale High School. For more, click here.
