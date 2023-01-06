Port Byron Riverdale survives close clash with Orion 54-51

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Port Byron Riverdale chalked up in tripping Orion 54-51 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 6.
Last season, Port Byron Riverdale and Orion squared off with February 4, 2022 at Port Byron Riverdale High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 29, Port Byron Riverdale faced off against Sterling Newman and Orion took on Lena-Winslow on December 30 at Lena-Winslow High School. Click here for a recap.
