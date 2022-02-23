Port Byron Riverdale takes victory lap over Rock Falls 71-47

Port Byron Riverdale's river of points eventually washed away Rock Falls in a 71-47 offensive cavalcade in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The Rams opened with a 23-7 advantage over the Rockets through the first quarter.
Port Byron Riverdale's shooting stomped on to a 36-17 lead over Rock Falls at the intermission.
Port Byron Riverdale's position showed as it carried a 53-40 lead into the fourth quarter.
