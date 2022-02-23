Port Byron Riverdale takes victory lap over Rock Falls 71-47

Port Byron Riverdale's river of points eventually washed away Rock Falls in a 71-47 offensive cavalcade in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Rams opened with a 23-7 advantage over the Rockets through the first quarter.

Port Byron Riverdale's shooting stomped on to a 36-17 lead over Rock Falls at the intermission.

Port Byron Riverdale's position showed as it carried a 53-40 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.