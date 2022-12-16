 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Powerhouse performance: Taylor Ridge Rockridge roars to big win over Aledo Mercer County 54-31

Taylor Ridge Rockridge put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Aledo Mercer County for a 54-31 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The last time Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Aledo Mercer County played in a 63-39 game on February 14, 2022. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 8, Aledo Mercer County faced off against Farmington and Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Sherrard on December 9 at Sherrard High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

