PREP OF THE WEEK: Northrup producing big numbers for improved Falcons

LETTS — After feeling robbed of a sophomore basketball season, Ty Northrup has undoubtedly made his presence known for the Louisa-Muscatine High School boys basketball team this winter.

The L-M junior is among the most productive scorers around the state on the season for the Falcons boys basketball team.

The 6-foot-2 forward has scored 277 total points through 13 games, which ranked in the top five among all classes as of Wednesday.

His scoring average of 21.3 points per game ranks just outside the top 10 in Class 2A, but for Northrup, putting up the total number he has means one vital thing to him: he’s been on the court and healthy.

"It means a lot to me to get back out on the court and be with my teammates," he said. "I've been playing with most of them my whole life, and we've been able to win some games this year, too.

"It's just been about putting trust in my teammates and coaches. I have faith they'll do the right thing. They've definitely helped me get more open looks."

To be sure, though, there have still been bumps and bruises along the way (he's one of two Falcons that has needed stitches on their heads this season).

As a sophomore, he only played in six games for L-M after suffering an injury during football season that kept him out until the final half-dozen contests.

His return to hoops is one of his favorite memories as a prep.

"My first game back, we beat Columbus at home," he said. "When I broke my leg, all my teammates were there for me and kept me motivated. So when I came back, they helped me get back into it slowly.

"They've been huge this year."

The injury robbed Northrup of a chance to follow up on a stellar freshman season in which he made over 50% of his field goal attempts and was second on the team in scoring average at nine points per game in addition to 4.5 rebounds a contest. That year, he was an honorable mention in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division.

But he's making up for lost time as a junior for the much-improved Falcons.

L-M stands at 6-7 overall, but on the plus side of .500 in the SEISC North at 5-4.

Under first-year head coach Ben Corrigan, it's been a turnaround year for the Falcons.

"The kids control their effort, how hard they're going to work, and their attitudes," the head coach said. "They don't make excuses for that. Having that on the basketball team has just been a carryover from the classroom. That's made it a really easy transition."

Corrigan was previously an assistant coach under L-M coach Corey Kahl and played as a prep at Waukee. After a hiatus from coaching hoops, he's returned to take over the program that went 18-67 over the previous four seasons.

"We have some young kids who are continuing to develop," Corrigan said. "And getting an all-conference player back doesn't hurt, either. It feels great. I had a lot of confidence coming into the year that with everyone back, we'd be successful.

"They've done a good job, but we feel like we've got much more to do."

To be sure, Northrup has had help.

Senior Xander Bieri, junior Dawson Downing and Finnegan Cline are all over seven points a game this season. Bieri and Cline are also rebounding at a five-per-game clip. Northrup leads L-M in rebounds per game at 8.1 a game, making him no stranger to double-doubles, of which he's had six of this season.

"While it's been more than I had hoped for basketball-wise, we've also raised the standard in the classroom here as well," Corrigan said. "We really wanted them to do well with their grades, and basically without exception, they've done that.

"When we set a challenge for our kids, they meet it. Sometimes it might take them a little bit to get there, but we know they're going to work hard to get there. That's been really encouraging as a coach. Having been a teacher here for six years already, I carried over a lot from the classroom. I know all the kids, so they understand the expectations start in the classroom."

His 3.4 assists a game is also a team high, plus he's at nearly two steals and one block a game.

Northrup also goes out for track and field at L-M and was a unanimous all-conference outfielder in baseball after hitting for a .448 average and over .500 on-base percentage last summer.

But being a part of — and building — a more competitive basketball program has already been a memorable experience.

While his efforts on the hardwood may have recruiters at the next level taking notice, the junior is looking forward to making many more memories playing for L-M before he graduates in the spring of 2024.

"Every coach I've had along the way has had confidence in me and has helped me build my game a lot," Northrup said. "I just love playing basketball. I have since I started playing in third grade."