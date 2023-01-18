PREP OF THE WEEK: Sharp-shooting Putman producing for Wiliton

WILTON — Landyn Putman can’t quite describe the feeling he gets when he’s in the zone for the Wilton High School boys basketball, but the thought of it brings a smile to his face.

"It's just nice when you have your teammates feeding you the ball and you get into a rhythm shooting," Putman said. "You just feel like every shot is going in and have that extra confidence after you hit a few."

Wilton is 10-2 this season and leads the RVC South with a 7-0 conference mark.

In a 90-50 win over West Liberty last Friday, the Prep of the Week went for a career-best 34 points and tied his own school record for most 3-pointers in a game with seven. He made all his attempts from long distance and finished the game 13 of 14 from the field.

"It just all came together," Wilton head coach Erik Grunder said. "We tried to get him another 3 (to break the record), but to his credit, it was open to take to the rim, so he took it to the rim, and we pulled starters after that."

Even in Putman’s time with the varsity, he’s witnessed the program taking shape brick by brick.

"We weren't great my freshman year, but I've watched my teammates grow, too, and I feel like we've been a young team the whole time I've been here," he said. "But we've all spent time in the gym working on our games."

For the 2022-23 season, the 6-foot-3 guard is averaging 16 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals per contest. He also went over 500 career points last week for Wilton.

And increased volume hasn’t come at the sacrifice of efficiency. Putman's field goal percentage remains a robust 50.3% on all attempts (72-143) and 40.5% on shots from beyond the 3-point line (32-79).

The Beavers brought back last season’s Muscatine Journal Player of the Year in Caden Kirkman. As a senior, the 6-foot-7 Augustana University (S.D.) signee is averaging 27.4 points and 10.8 rebounds this season.

The team also returned junior Casen Reid and seniors Aidan Walker and Clayton Guyer to round out the Beavers’ starting five.

Putman has been lighting it up for Wilton with more regularity this season after he showed immense potential through his first two seasons of varsity hoops for the Beavers.

Grunder thinks the key has been his ability to get out of his own head if shots aren't falling early on.

"One of the things that's stood out about Landyn this year has been his mental toughness," Grunder said. "Freshman year, for sure, if he missed one shot, he was probably done shooting.

"Last year, if he missed two, he was probably done shooting for a while. This year, he started off hot. But he did have a little stretch where he wasn't shooting that well. But he kept shooting seven or eight 3-pointers a game.

"And he's found other ways to score, whether going to the rim or mid-range jumpers. When his 3 isn't there, he can still be successful. I'm very happy with his growth and resilience."

As a sophomore, Putman captured All-River Valley Conference South Division honors after recording 11.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game for a 17-6 Wilton team that reached the second round of the Class 2A postseason.

But the Beavers believe last season ended prematurely and not only hit the gym over the offseason but came into the new campaign with a more business-like attitude as the team has its sights set on the 2A state tournament.

"It's been nice to see our progression throughout the summer and offseason," Putman said. "We have so many unselfish players on this team. Everyone is looking to pass and create for others. We value team over stats and are here for a common goal to win games. It's really nice to be on a team like that."

Putman thinks the Beavers are at their best when sharing the ball is maximized, and the team works toward getting open looks for teammates rather than going 1-on-1 looking for their own scoring attempts.

The Beavers' coach agrees.

"We have guys who could look for their shot more," Grunder said. "Aidan Walker is a really nice scorer. Landyn could shoot it every time. Caden Kirkman is Caden Kirkman. But we're averaging just over 20 assists per game as a team, and that's probably the thing about this team I'm most proud of, and I enjoy that they all bought into that.

"To be a successful program, you have to have players that want to take it to the next level."

While basketball has a special place in Putman’s sports hierarchy, he also plays football and baseball for Wilton and runs for the track and field team.

With more ahead, he’s established himself as a multi-sport weapon at Wilton after turning 22 receptions into 207 yards and a touchdown and pitched over 30 innings last summer for the baseball team to the tune of a 2.75 earned run average.

"He's aware of what we'll expect of him on the court next year," Grunder said. "We're trying to get him to play like we want him to next year for the rest of this year."

Putman is planning on playing somewhere at the next level, something he's been able to watch his older sibling do as Aubrey Putman finished her volleyball career at Western Illinois by recording the third-most kills on the Leathernecks this past season with 186.

"She's always someone to look up to," the junior said. "She's got a great work ethic, and I grew up watching her play and being around sports all the time. Her success has been an inspiration."