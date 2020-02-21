PREP REPORT: Daufeldt, Drake named to All-RVC Elite Team

Girls basketball
Daufeldt, Drake named all-conference: A pair of area sophomores were among just three underclassmen named to the senior-dominated All-River Valley Conference girls basketball Elite Team.
West Liberty's Macy Daufeldt and Wilton's Kelsey Drake were named to the 10-player Elite Team, which draws the best players from both of the conference's divisions.
Drake led the conference scoring with her 18.1 points per game average this season and was third in the South Division with 7.6 rebounds per game. Daufeldt scored 12.3 points and grabbed 6.1 boards per game for West Liberty.
West Liberty placed two more underclassmen on the South Divisional Team — sophomore Sailor Hall and freshman Finley Hall. Finley Hall was third in the South Division in scoring with 12.8 points per game. Sailor Hall averaged 9.7 points per game and was fourth in the division with 6.5 rebounds per game.
Durant senior Kylie Kay and sophomore Ally Happ joined the West Liberty pair on the South squad. Happ scored 9.7 points per game and Kay 7.5 for the Comets.
Boys basketball
Local trio earn RVC honors: Although the local area was shut out of the All-River Valley Conference Elite Team for boys basketball, two seniors and a freshman earned South Divisional Team honors.
Durant senior Joe Lilienthal, a South Dakota recruit for football, and West Liberty senior Gavin Chown were joined on the team by Wilton freshman Caden Kirkman.
Kirkman is fourth in the division in scoring, averaging 14.3 points per game, with Lilienthal fifth at 14.1 and Chown sixth at 14.0.
Kirkman (second, 10.3) and Lilienthal (fourth, 7.0) also are in the top five in the division in rebounding.