PREP REPORT: Wapello topped by Cardinal

Boys basketball

Cardinal 60, Wapello 55: Jackson Lanz scored 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Wapello High School boys basketball team in a non-conference game at Cardinal High School, but the Indians were defeated by the Comets, 60-55, in the only area game on Monday.

Wapello (3-8) had two more players score in double figures as Carson Belzer added 14 and Casey Short 10. Belzer and Short each added five rebounds and four assists.

Lanz is averaging a near double-double as he has scored 20.5 points per game and is just under 10 boards a contest (9.1) and is now over 200 total points for the season. He entered the contest with 199 points for the 2022-23 campaign, and the 10 rebounds give him an even 100 so far for his junior season.

Archer Metcalf led Cardinal (3-8) in scoring with 22 points. Chase Hengstenberg ended with 13 points and Carson Kenney chipped in 11 as the Comets ended a four-game losing skid.

With the loss, Wapello has dropped four of its last five contests.