Preston Easton Valley gallops past Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 44-33

Preston Easton Valley dumped Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 44-33 at Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep High on February 14 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The River Hawks fought to a 20-19 halftime margin at the Irish's expense.

Recently on February 8 , Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep squared up on Calamus-Wheatland in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

