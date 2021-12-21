Preston Easton Valley soars over Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 75-33

Preston Easton Valley controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 75-33 victory over Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 21.
In recent action on December 14, Preston Easton Valley faced off against Calamus-Wheatland and Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep took on Springville on December 11 at Springville High School. For a full recap, click here.
The River Hawks' shooting pulled ahead to a 40-6 lead over the Irish at the half.
