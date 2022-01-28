 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Preston Easton Valley tacks win on Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 65-31
0 Comments

Preston Easton Valley tacks win on Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 65-31

  • 0

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Preston Easton Valley turned out the lights on Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 65-31 on January 28 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

In recent action on January 22, Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep faced off against Winfield-Mt Union and Preston Easton Valley took on Calamus-Wheatland on January 21 at Calamus-Wheatland High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing's Olympic 'bubble' makes a slightly surreal experience

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News